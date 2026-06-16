Turkiye rejects extending Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline agreement

Shafaq News- Ankara

Ankara refuses to extend the existing Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline agreement under current conditions, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a senior Turkish official.

Iraq requested at least a one-year extension to allow more time for negotiations on a replacement deal.

Ali Nizar, head of Iraq’s State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), said Iraq has exported about 12 million barrels of crude oil through its southern ports since the beginning of June.

The current Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline agreement is due to expire on July 27, ending a framework that has regulated oil exports between Iraq and Turkiye for decades. Both sides continue to discuss a draft agreement that would govern export operations through the route in the coming period.