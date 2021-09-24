Turkish Minister of trade arrives in Baghdad on Saturday

Shafaq News/ Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Muş will head to Iraq on Saturday, in his second visit in two months, according to the Anadolu news agency.

The agency said that the Turkish Minister will go first to Baghdad, where he will meet with Transport Minister Nasser Hussein Bandar Al-Shibli, then to Erbil, to meet the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and the President of the Regional Government, Masrour Barzani.

It is expected that Muş will discuss with the officials he will meet ways to improve trade and economic relations between the two countries, and solve the problems facing Turkish companies in Iraq.

It is worth noting that Turkish exports to Iraq amounted to 9.1 billion dollars last year.