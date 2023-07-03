Turkey sped up efforts to attract FDI, Erdogan says
Shafaq News / Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that his new economy team accelerated efforts to increase foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows after he secured another five-year term in May elections.
Speaking following a weekly cabinet meeting, Erdogan also said the government is committed to ensure economic growth with investments and a return to a current account surplus, while aiming to increase the welfare of citizens.
(Reuters)