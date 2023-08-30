Turkey's Trade Minister highlights Iraq's role as third-largest construction market

Shafaq News / The Turkish Minister of Trade, Omer Polat, who recently visited the capital city Baghdad, stated that Iraq is the third-largest market for Turkey in the construction sector.

This statement was made in a press release issued by the Turkish Ministry of Trade on Wednesday, regarding an overall assessment of Minister Polat's visit to Iraq.

Polat mentioned that Iraq is a crucial trading partner for Turkey and ranks third in Turkey's exports, reaching $24.2 billion last year.

He further noted that "Iraq stands as our third-largest market in the construction sector, with around 1,100 projects totaling $34 billion in commitments so far."