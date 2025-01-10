Towards self-sufficiency: Iraq lays foundation for accelerated gas project with 50 Mmscfd capacity

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil Minister, Hayan Abdul Ghani, laid the foundation stone for the accelerated gas project at the Artawi oil field in Basra province, southern Iraq, with a capacity of 50 million standard cubic feet per day (Mmscfd).

Speaking at the foundation stone ceremony, Abdul-Ghani stated that the project will add new gas supplies to the national production network, noting that "it is expected to be completed by 2026."

The minister also highlighted the Integrated Gas Development Project in Basra, one of the “key projects” for gas investment, for which the Ministry signed a contract with France’s TotalEnergies to invest 600 Mmscfd from five oil fields in two phases. “Each phase will have a capacity of 300 Mmscfd… The first phase will be completed in three years, and the second in five," he explained.

Additionally, Abdul Ghani emphasized the ministry’s efforts to accelerate gas investment in line with the government’s program. “This includes a work plan, agreed upon with the implementing company, TotalEnergies, outside the original contract framework, to address the country's urgent need to sustain power plant operations,” he affirmed.

The minister pointed out that his ministry is progressing with its developmental gas field projects, alongside plans to utilize associated gas. Several contracts have been signed with global gas-specialized companies to develop fields such as Akkas and Mansuriyah, as well as other fields and exploratory blocks within the fifth, supplementary fifth, and sixth licensing rounds.

“These efforts, combined with current gas investments, will achieve self-sufficiency in gas production.”

Globally, the country stands as the 54th largest gas producer, contributing 0.25% to global output, with the leading producers being the US, Russia, and Iran.