The high exchange rate of the U.S. dollar in local markets is temporary, Source says

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-09T10:20:40+0000
The high exchange rate of the U.S. dollar in local markets is temporary, Source says

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates climbed in the Iraqi market today, Wednesday (June 9, 2021).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 150,500 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 150,500 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 151,000 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 150,000 dinars for $ 100

For his part, a government source said to Shafaq News Agency "the rise in dollar prices in local markets is temporary," noting that "as soon as the bank increased its sales of the currency by 25 %, there dollar's prices will drop."

