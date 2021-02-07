The Parliament introduces new provisions in the 2021: Baghdad entrances rehabilitation and one trillion to oil-producing governorates

Shafaq News/ The Finance Committee in the Iraqi Parliament decided on Sunday to made a provision to rehabilitate the entrances to the capital, Baghdad, in the 2021 budget.

The Parliament's Media Department said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that the Finance Committee decided to include a new allocation in the 2021 budget to rehabilitate the Baghdad entrances.

The statement indicated that the Finance Committee also decided to double the petrodollar provisions to one trillion dinars. The entire sum, according to the statement, is allocated exclusively to oil-producing governorates.

Earlier today, Sunday, a parliamentary source told Shafaq News agency that the political forces in the Iraqi Parliament agreed upon next Saturday's session to vote on the 2021 budget bill.