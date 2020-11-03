Report

The Iraqi parliament to discuss the borrowing law on Saturday

Date: 2020-11-03T20:13:43+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament will conduct in its regular session, next Saturday, the second reading of the draft law on financing the fiscal deficit. 

The government is yet to release the employees' salaries for October, in a second consecutive delay due to the stifling financial crisis the country is suffering from.

Last month, the Iraqi government submitted a draft law to borrow 41 trillion dinars (about 34 billion dollars) to the Parliament for approval. However, according to parliamentarian sources to Shafaq News agency, the Parliament will allow borrowing 15 trillion dinars only.

 This law comes to secure the legislative coverage for the government, given that Iraq has not approved a budget for the year 2020 due to the economic repercussions of COVID-19 that decreased the demand for oil in the world markets


