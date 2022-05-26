Report

The Iraqi minister of Oil discusses with a British company the investment in the Rumaila field

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-05-26T09:00:45+0000
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar discussed with the CEO of the British oil company (BP) ways to increase the oil production in the Rumaila field and the investment in associated gas to produce electric power.

In a statement, the Ministry said that Abdul-Jabbar met in London Bernard Looney to discuss mechanisms and programs of work at the Rumaila oil field in southern Iraq.

According to the statement, the step aimed to produce 1,700 million barrels per day.

Both sides also discussed the global plans of the giant energy companies to invest the associated gas in the Field to support the energy sector in Iraq and preserve environment and public health at the same time.

In addition the Oil Minister met in Paris, the CEO of the Total, Patrick Pouyanne.

During the meeting, they discussed programs, job opportunities and cooperation in the implementing in oil and energy sector.

Both sides agreed on projects to invest associated gas in several oil fields in southern Iraq, and solar energy.”

It is worth noting that the Chinese company “CINC” and the British “BP” company won in June 2009 the license to invest the Rumaila field.

BP’s share is 38%, while the Chinese company 37%, and the South Oil Company 25%.

The Rumaila field is one of the largest Iraqi fields in Basra, and the fourth largest oil field in the world.

