Shafaq News / The Iranian currency registered a new record low against the dollar with Dollar 32,000 Tomans for a dollar.

Today the gold markets also recorded an increase in prices, the ounce of gold is for 16 million and 200 thousand Tomans.

And The head of the Iranian Central Bank, Abdel Nasser Hemmati, had expected that pressure on Iran's markets would be increased in the coming weeks, ahead of the US elections.