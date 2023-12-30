TURKSTAT: Turkey's Exports to Iraq Surge, making it the third top importer in November

Shafaq News/ Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) reported that Iraq secured the third position among countries importing the most from Turkey in November.

According to the report, exports climbed by 5.2% compared to the same month in 2022, totaling $22.999 billion, while imports decreased by 5.7% compared to 2022, reaching $28.916 billion.

The report said that Germany topped the list with 1.750 billion dollars, the UAE came up at $1.365 billion next after them (second place), the United States ranked fourth with $1.262, and Italy scored fifth with a total imports of $1.103 million.