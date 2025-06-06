Syria reactivates key industrial facilities as economic rebuilding efforts intensify

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Ministry of Economy and Industry is moving forward with plans to rehabilitate and restart critical industrial plants, Hasan Al-Ahmad, Director of the Media Office at the Ministry, told Shafaq News.

Al-Ahmad revealed that several major facilities have recently resumed operations, including the Hama Iron Plant and the Damascus Cables Factory, along with other strategic assets.

“These facilities are currently undergoing technical evaluations to assess their readiness for flexible and efficient investment models,” he said, adding that the goal is to maximize operational efficiency and ensure these assets contribute effectively to economic recovery.

Supporting the national production, Al-Ahmad stressed, remains a cornerstone of Syria’s industrial strategy. “We want Syrian-made products to compete confidently in both domestic and international markets.”

Regarding the Ministry’s primary focus for the coming phase, it is “to elevate the standards of the national industry, positioning it as a benchmark for quality and export potential.” This, he said, would help stimulate economic growth, create job opportunities, and strengthen public trust in local manufacturing.

Syria’s economy has been in a state of collapse since the outbreak of mass protests and civil conflict in 2011. A recent joint report by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) and UNCTAD, published on January 25, 2025, and titled “Syria at a Crossroads: Toward a Stable Transition Phase,” highlighted the challenges facing the Syrian economy and outlined scenarios for its potential recovery.

According to the report, a recovery scenario assumes successful reconstruction efforts, governance reforms, and sufficient international aid, particularly in the fields of agriculture, industry, and energy.

Under this model, Syria could regain up to 80% of its pre-war GDP by 2030, provided the country maintains an average annual growth rate of 13% over the 2024–2030 period. Even in this best-case scenario, per capita income would still reach only half of its 2010 level.