Sunday's auction sees cash sales decline to $22 million

Shafaq News / Cash sales at today's auction decreased to $22 million, according to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent.

The Central Bank conducted an auction for the sale and purchase of the US dollar, with a total transaction volume of $207,684,288. The bank provided coverage at an exchange rate of 1,305 Iraqi dinars for each dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards, as well as an exchange rate of 1,310 Iraqi dinars for each dollar for external transfers and cash transactions.

Most of the dollar sales were directed towards bolstering foreign balances through transfers and documentary credits, amounting to $184,974,288. The remaining portion, which amounted to $22,710,000, was made up of cash sales. This is lower than the previous Thursday's cash sales of $36,360,000.

Our correspondent also noted that a total of 9 banks purchased cash dollars, while 17 banks fulfilled requests to enhance foreign balances. In addition, 54 exchange and intermediary companies participated in the auction.