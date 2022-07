Shafaq News/ Saudi Arabia's Cabinet has approved a cooperation deal with the government and Iraq on maritime transportation, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The deal was signed by the Iraqi minister of transportation, Naser al-Shebli, and his Saudi counterpart, Saleh bin Naser al-Jaser, during a meeting of the transportation and border-crossing committee of the Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council in Riyadh on September 2, 2022.