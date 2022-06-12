Strengthening the ruble will result in financial losses for the West-expert

Shafaq News / Further growth of the ruble will lead to additional costs for the West when buying energy resources from the Russian Federation.

This opinion was expressed by columnist Axel de Vernou in an article for the National Interest.

According to the author, the mechanism of paying for gas in rubles, proposed by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, has led to a significant strengthening of the position of the national currency of Russia.

“If the ruble continues to strengthen in the coming months, then Western countries will have to incur additional costs to convert their currencies into rubles in order to pay for energy imports,” Axel de Vernou said.

(National Interest)