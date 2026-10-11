Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest oil producer, ranked fourth among South Korea’s crude oil suppliers in the first eight months of 2026, with exports falling 45.6% year-on-year to 38.344 million barrels, according to the Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC).

The data showed that Iraqi crude shipments declined from 70.550 million barrels during the same period in 2025.

Saudi Arabia led the list with 196.215 million barrels, down approximately 15.6% from a year earlier, followed by the United States with 131.094 million barrels and the United Arab Emirates with 101.556 million barrels.

Kuwait ranked fifth with 36.708 million barrels, followed by Oman with 19.404 million barrels.