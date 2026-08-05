Small tanker fleet costs Iraq millions in shipping revenue

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s limited oil tanker fleet is forcing the country to depend on foreign vessels to transport most of its crude exports, leaving Baghdad unable to secure additional revenues from shipping and insurance services, oil sector officials told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The country operates only a small number of tankers through the state-run Iraqi Oil Tanker Company, including the large vessels Akad and Baghdad, along with Tigris and Euphrates. However, those vessels are insufficient to handle the millions of barrels of crude Iraq sends to global markets each day.

Officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, noted that the use of foreign carriers also reduces the additional value generated from oil exports compared with some Gulf producers that have developed extensive maritime networks alongside their energy industries.

Iraq’s current situation stems from decades of disruption that weakened its maritime capabilities. The country previously maintained a larger fleet, but wars and international sanctions contributed to the decline of its tanker operations and forced many vessels out of service.

“Rebuilding a modern national tanker fleet could improve the security of Iraq’s exports, reduce dependence on foreign shipping companies and create new sources of revenue for the state,” the officials added.

According to the mechanisms used by Iraq’s state-run Oil Marketing Company (SOMO), most crude sales are conducted under the Free on Board (FOB) system, meaning its responsibility ends once the oil is loaded onto vessels at export terminals. After that stage, buyers cover transportation costs, insurance and the risks associated with moving the cargo.

Oil remains the backbone of Iraq’s economy, with crude shipments exceeding 3 million barrels per day (bpd) and income from petroleum sales accounting for more than 84% of government revenues.

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