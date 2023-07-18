Slight increase in US Dollar exchange rates against Dinar

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar witnessed a minor increase on Tuesday in the markets of Baghdad, as well as in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, both the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya Central Exchanges in Baghdad recorded an exchange rate of 148,250 dinars per 100 US dollars this morning, compared to 148,200 dinars recorded yesterday, Monday.

In the local currency exchange shops in Baghdad's domestic markets, the dollar rates remained stable, with a selling price of 149,250 dinars, while the buying prices stood at 147,250 dinars per 100 US dollars.

Similarly, in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the exchange market also experienced an increase. The selling price reached 148,650 dinars, while the buying price was 148,600 dinars per 100 US dollars.