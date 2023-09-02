Slight dip in US dollar prices in Iraqi markets

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar experienced a slight decrease in both Baghdad and Erbil markets, with the closure of the central stock exchanges in Baghdad.

In Baghdad, the dollar prices dropped to 153,000 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars, compared to the morning's rate of 153,200 dinars. Exchange shops in the local markets of Baghdad reported selling prices at 154,000 dinars and purchasing prices at 152,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar's rate also edged lower, with the selling price at 153,850 dinars for 100 dollars and the purchasing price at 153,500 dinars for 100 dollars.