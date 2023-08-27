Slight dip in U.S. Dollar rates in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The value of the U.S. dollar experienced a minor decline on Sunday within the trading hubs of Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported a decrease in the dollar's valuation following the close of trading sessions at both the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, as it stood at 153,000 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars on Saturday, saw a subtle retreat as it settled at 152,900 dinars against the same 100-dollar benchmark. This nominal dip, albeit slight, illustrates the fluidity of the currency markets.

In the local exchange bureaus of Baghdad, the selling price remained unchanged at 154,000 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchasing rate rested at 152,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

Similarly, in Erbil, the U.S. dollar's value witnessed a slight depreciation, with the selling rate amounting to 153,400 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars and the buying rate pegged at 153,300 Iraqi dinars for the same amount.