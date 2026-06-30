Shipping traffic jumps at Iraq's Umm Qasr North Port

Shafaq News- Basra

Commercial shipping traffic at Iraq's Umm Qasr North Port rose to 80 vessels in June, up from 66 in May, with port authorities expecting more large cargo ships to arrive in the coming days.

Acting port director Mohammed Taher Fadel said the increase included the arrival of the KCL mega-container ship, which docked directly at Berth 18 after sailing from China without an intermediary port call.

Fadel added that the port is preparing to receive two to three more large cargo ships within the next 48 hours, as shipping traffic continues from regional hubs including the UAE's Jebel Ali Port, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and other international routes.

Iraq depended heavily on Gulf shipping routes for imports and oil exports, which fell heavily during the Iran-US-Israel war that led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. During the closure crisis, Iraq accelerated efforts to expand Mediterranean export routes and overland transport links through Syria and Turkiye.

Read more: No exit but Hormuz: Iraq's economic vulnerability exposed