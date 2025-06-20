Shipping Giant Suspends Israel’s Haifa Port service

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Danish shipping company Maersk announced the suspension of all vessel calls to Israel’s Haifa port, citing security concerns tied to the intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran.

In a statement, the company, considered the world’s second-largest container shipping operator, explained that potential risks to crew safety and vessel operations at Israeli ports prompted the move.

Meanwhile, Maersk added that no further disruptions are expected across its regional routes, confirming that vessels will continue docking at Ashdod, a southern Israeli port.

The suspension follows Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, a series of strikes targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites that resulted in the deaths of several senior IRGC commanders and nuclear scientists.

Iran retaliated with True Promise 3, described as its largest direct assault on Israeli territory, involving so far 17 waves of missile and drone attacks. Official reports count at least 224 fatalities in Iran and 25 in Israel since the conflict began.