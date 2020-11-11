Shafaq News publishes the public sector payroll document

Shafaq News / Meetings held by the Parliamentary Finance Committee and blocs today, Wednesday, has reached a formula to disburse the salaries of the employees and workers in state departments within the fiscal deficit law.

According to the formula that Shafaq News Agency obtained a copy of, a sum of 10 trillion Iraqi dinars was allocated to the salaries of public sector employees.

A parliamentary source said earlier today that the parliamentary blocs had reached an agreement on the amount of borrowing within the fiscal deficit law submitted by the federal government.

The Parliamentary Finance Committee held a meeting, in the presence of the heads of parliamentary blocs, to put the fiscal deficit law to vote during the parliament session scheduled later today.