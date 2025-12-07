Erbil sends November payroll to Baghdad for funding release

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region authorities have submitted November’s public-sector salary lists to Baghdad for funding, the Kurdish Ministry of Finance and Economy said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said its technical team delivered the authenticated data to the federal Ministry of Finance’s Accounting Department, completing the step required before wages can be released.

In Iraq, payroll submission refers to the formal transfer of verified employee records to the federal funding authority as the final step toward disbursement.

The salary dispute continues to strain relations between Baghdad and Erbil. Baghdad conditions budget transfers on receiving non-oil revenues from the Region, while the KRG argues its share is constitutionally guaranteed. The impasse has led to repeated delays, affecting hundreds of thousands of employees.

