Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Russia to resume flights with Iraq and several other countries next week

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-13T17:32:08+0000
Russia to resume flights with Iraq and several other countries next week

Shafaq News/ The Russian government announced resuming flights to Iraq, Spain, Kenya, and Slovakia as of September 21.

An official Russian statement said that flights will be resumed to Turkey and Egypt from international airports in Pskov, Magadan, Murmansk, and Chita.

For his part, the Iraqi ambassador to Russia, Abdul Rahman Hamid Al-Husseini, welcomed the decision of the Russian authorities to resume flights between Baghdad and Moscow.

"We welcome the decision of the Russian authorities to resume Iraqi Airways' flights to Moscow as of September 21 this year... Welcome to our students as they return to their classrooms in Russia", Al-Husseini tweeted.

related

Russia to resume its oil and gas business in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-07 06:16:45
Russia to resume its oil and gas business in Iraq

Russia's Novak says oil output increase should not result in glut

Date: 2020-12-21 16:25:13
Russia's Novak says oil output increase should not result in glut

Iraq and Russia discuss prospects for clean energy

Date: 2021-06-10 14:05:49
Iraq and Russia discuss prospects for clean energy

Official talks with Russia to build NPPs in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-23 15:52:47
Official talks with Russia to build NPPs in Iraq