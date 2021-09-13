Russia to resume flights with Iraq and several other countries next week

Shafaq News/ The Russian government announced resuming flights to Iraq, Spain, Kenya, and Slovakia as of September 21.

An official Russian statement said that flights will be resumed to Turkey and Egypt from international airports in Pskov, Magadan, Murmansk, and Chita.

For his part, the Iraqi ambassador to Russia, Abdul Rahman Hamid Al-Husseini, welcomed the decision of the Russian authorities to resume flights between Baghdad and Moscow.

"We welcome the decision of the Russian authorities to resume Iraqi Airways' flights to Moscow as of September 21 this year... Welcome to our students as they return to their classrooms in Russia", Al-Husseini tweeted.