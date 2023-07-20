Rising Dollar prices witnessed in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News / The value of the U.S. dollar surged in the markets of Baghdad and the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, at the close of trading today.

According to a Shafaq News correspondent, the dollar's exchange rate climbed following the closure of both the Kifah and Harthiya stock exchanges, reaching 150,900 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars. This marked a notable increase compared to the morning rates, which stood at 149,000 Iraqi dinars for the same amount.

The surge in dollar prices was evident in local exchange shops in Baghdad, where the selling rate peaked at 152,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying rate settled at 150,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Similarly, Erbil experienced a rise in the dollar's value, with the selling rate reaching 151,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, and the buying rate hovering around 150,950 dinars for the same amount.