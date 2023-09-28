Record condensate exports by Basra Gas Company bolster Iraq's economy and environment

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Thursday that Basra Gas Company achieved its highest export rate of 25,000 tons of condensates (C5) as part of its efforts to boost export volumes through the Umm Qasr Port in Basra, thus supporting the country's economy.

In a statement attributed to Andrew Wyber, the Commissioner of Basra Gas Company, it was highlighted that the export of 25,000 tons of condensates represents a significant achievement that will increase export rates and bolster Iraq's financial revenues. He also noted that this export operation marks a new record for Basra Gas Company and will enable the company to expand into new markets.

Furthermore, he emphasized, "Iraq has the potential to become a global player in the liquefied petroleum gas and condensates sector, and we aspire to be among the advanced nations in terms of exports."

In a related statement, Sultan Al-Maliki, the Director of the Commercial Department at Basra Gas Company, remarked, "This achievement is the result of cooperative efforts among various departments and teams within the company, and it is a source of pride for us."

He also pointed out that the ability to load larger shipments will allow importing companies to transport these shipments to more distant destinations and markets in the East, where there is a higher and more efficient utilization of condensates in the chemical industry.

It is noteworthy that Basra Gas Company had previously loaded 16,300 tons of condensates. With the increased production, the company safely and efficiently raised the shipment volume to 25,000 tons using the vessel "Marlin". This signifies the loading of larger shipments, enhancing the company's current and future export capabilities.

In addition, Basra Gas Company has significantly increased its associated gas production, more than tripling its output from when it was established in 2013. So far, it has prevented over 160 million tons of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere.

With the full operation of the Basra Gas Liquids Plant, an additional 10 million tons of carbon dioxide will be prevented from polluting the air, increasing the company's capacity to eliminate around 30 million tons of carbon dioxide annually, according to the Ministry of Oil.