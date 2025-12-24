Christmas Eve Mass held in Basra and Kirkuk amid prayers and calls for coexistence

Shafaq News – Basra / Kirkuk

Churches in Iraq’s Basra and Kirkuk provinces held Christmas Eve Mass on Wednesday evening, as worshippers gathered for prayers and hymns in a spiritual atmosphere marking one of the most significant celebrations in the Christian calendar.

The Mass was held at Tarzaya Church in Basra and the Sacred Heart Church in Kirkuk, with services conducted under routine organizational and security measures. Believers began arriving early in the day to observe the religious occasion.

Father Aram Sabah of the Chaldean Church in Basra told Shafaq News that Christmas Eve Mass “represents an important spiritual milestone for believers and an opportunity to promote the values of peace and love, while preserving long-standing religious traditions that reflect fraternity and coexistence within society.”

According to the celebration schedule, religious services will continue in the coming days, including Mass on Christmas Day on Thursday, followed by another service on the second day of the holiday. Additional ceremonies will be held for New Year’s Day, culminating in celebrations of the Epiphany in early January 2026 as part of a comprehensive religious program organized by the Church.

In Kirkuk, Chaldean Church leader Yousif Toma said the Christmas prayers focused on the importance of peaceful coexistence among all components of the city’s population, stressing that “Kirkuk, with its long history and ethnic and religious diversity, is capable of serving as a model for unity and harmony.”

Resident Ninos Khalid told Shafaq News that holding Christmas Mass in Kirkuk sends a clear message that Christians remain committed to their land and presence in the city, continuing to practice their religious rites freely and safely.

Another resident, Samer Bolus, said this year’s Christmas Mass carries special significance, as it coincides with Iraqis’ aspirations for a new phase marked by peace and stability.

