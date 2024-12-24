From wars to prayers: Christians in Iraq’s Kirkuk prepare for Christmas celebration

Shafaq News/ With just a day left until Iraq ushers in the new year, Christian families in Kirkuk are preparing to celebrate Christmas and the upcoming year with hopes for security. Despite the ongoing conflict in Gaza, unresolved tensions in Lebanon, and a shifting situation in Syria, all of which continue to escalate regional instability, the Christian community in Kirkuk remains hopeful, wishing for a peaceful future for all Iraqis.

Iraq's Christian population, one of the oldest in the Middle East, has faced significant decline. Once numbering 1.4 million before 2003, the community now counts roughly 300,000 due to decades of violence, displacement, and targeted attacks.

Killings and Wars vs. Prayers and Wishes

"We will celebrate this year, as we do every year, with hope for all that is beautiful, wishing for security, peace, and progress for Iraq," said Youssef Touma, the Chaldean Archbishop of Kirkuk, to Shafaq News. "Our prayers and wishes during the holiday are renewed every year, hoping for reassurance, with hands joining together to build the country and preserve the brotherhood and love that bind the people of Kirkuk's communities."

Sarkon Sliwa, a 43-year-old local, told our agency, "This year’s celebration in Kirkuk is different from previous years. Christian families have prepared for the festivities by buying new clothes, preparing dishes, and decorating their homes for the first day of the holiday."

Despite the violence in Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine, Salwa expressed a sense of optimism, "This year will witness a special celebration. These images pain us… We will participate in the mass and pray for peace and security to prevail across the Middle East so that everyone can enjoy beautiful holidays."

For many in Kirkuk, the heart of their celebration lies in family traditions. "My family has completed all preparations for the holiday," Sliwa pointed out. "The most important thing for Christian families is the Christmas tree. We bought a beautiful one for 150,000 Iraqi dinars (approximately 114 USD)… The tree is an important part of the holiday celebration. Once decorated and placed in its spot in the center of the house, the Christian family knows the preparations are complete."

Suzan Nasser, 28, echoed this sentiment, "This year's holiday is exceptional for Christians in Kirkuk and Iraq. We have prepared everything for the celebration, from making Kleija (traditional sweets) to buying clothes and gifts, which we place under the children's heads while they sleep, so they wake up to find them on the holiday morning."

"The festive atmosphere and decorations are visible throughout the city, sending important messages that everyone celebrates with Christians,” Nasser also noted to Shafaq News. “This occasion is an opportunity to unite opinions and live in peace.”

Kirkuk's municipal director, Ahmed Omar, shared the city's commitment to fostering a spirit of unity. "The Kirkuk Municipality has decorated the streets with lights to celebrate Christmas and the New Year to spread the spirit of love across the province."

This positive spirit does not conceal the presence of some pain among Christians.

Heartbreaking Events

The Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church in Iraq and worldwide, Louis Sako, expressed deep concern over the escalating conflicts in the Middle East, including ongoing wars in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Sudan, and Ukraine.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Sako warned that "these unfortunate events might spread to other neighboring countries."

He went on to highlight the devastating impact on civilians, saying, "The situation is truly heartbreaking, with thousands of innocent civilians' lives at risk… We, the Christians of this land, have lost two-thirds of our population, and if the current situation persists, we may lose the remaining Christians in the Middle East."

Sako emphasized the international community's shared duty, stating, "These wars are also the responsibility of the international community. For this reason, major countries must act swiftly and sincerely, playing the role of mediators to find lasting solutions for these countries." He called for a political future based on “solid principles and programs," ensuring that citizens can live in peace, security, and dignity, on their land and in their homes.