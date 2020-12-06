Protestors block Baghdad-Kirkuk road

Shafaq News / Dozens of stall owners and street vendors in Khalis district, 15 km northeast of Baqubah, organized a protest against a government decision to remove their stands.

Shafaq News agency reporter said that the stall owners blocked the Baghdad-Kirkuk road through Khalis, to reject the decision that might destroy the source of income of thousands of families, rejecting any other alternative solutions to the Khalis market.

The protestors threatened to permanently close the Baghdad-Kirkuk road unless the concerned authorities withdraw their decision, which is far from any humanitarian standards, given the current crisis in the country and the lack of job opportunities.