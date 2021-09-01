Production in large industrial facilities in Iraq decline in 2020

Shafaq News/ The Central Bureau of Statistics announced today a decrease in production in large industrial Facilities in 2020.

The agency said in a report, "The value of production in large industrial facilities decreased in 2020 to reach 6717 billion dinars, compared to 7316 billion dinars in 2019."

It indicated that the decline is due to the damage caused by COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the suspension of facilities for several months.

"The raw materials and other requirements were also affected by the decrease in production, which amounted to 3476 billion dinars, compared to 2019, which amounted to 3825 billion dinars", the statement noted.