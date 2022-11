Shafaq News/ The price of Basra crudes to Asian customers shrugged more than 2.5% on Tuesday, pressured by the downtrend of global benchmarks.

Basra's intermediate crude price to Asian markets slid by $2.35, or 2.77%, settling $82.62. The hwacy crude of Basra dropped to $76.97 after losing $2.35, or 2.96%.