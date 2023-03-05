PUK expresses readiness for dialogue with Kurdish parties

Shafaq News / The President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Talabani, said on Sunday that his party" belongs to all of Kurdistan" In a speech he gave during the commemorative ceremony held on the anniversary of the Kurdish uprising in Ranya town of al-Sulaymaniyah, Talabani said, "The PUK is not content with the situation in Kurdistan. However, it is strong and capable today, and I am not talking about green or yellow zones, so stop with that saying because the PUK is for all of Kurdistan."

Talabani issued a call for unification among the various Kurdish political factions, urging them to work in tandem to safeguard the hard-won gains of the Kurdish populace across all four regions of Kurdistan.

While emphasizing the pivotal nature of a cohesive and unified front, he said that failure to achieve such an objective would inevitably undermine the prospects of preserving the cherished accomplishments of the Kurdish people. "The PUK represents all of Kurdistan," he continued, "we will put all efforts to protect the unity of Kurdistan, and I vow to make every effort to unite Kurdistan." "Let's turn this anniversary into an opportunity to extend our hand to all Kurdish forces willing to reconcile and serve our nation," he added.