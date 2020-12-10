Report

PRECIOUS-Gold falls as investors fret over U.S. stimulus delay

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-12-10T09:27:41+0000
PRECIOUS-Gold falls as investors fret over U.S. stimulus delay

Shafaq News/ Gold prices edged lower on Thursday, following a steep sell-off in the previous session, as a breakthrough in long-running U.S. fiscal stimulus negotiations remained elusive.

Reuters Data showed, Spot gold slipped 0.2% to $1,835.40 per ounce by 0707 GMT, after falling as much as 2.5% on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,839.20.

 Lawmakers in the United States extended federal government funding by a week to give them more time to agree on a coronavirus relief package. But U.S. Senate Majority Leader

 Investors now await the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision, due at 1245 GMT, where it is expected to unveil fresh stimulus measures, and U.S. weekly jobless claims data, due at 1330 GMT.              

Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.6% to $23.79 per ounce and platinum dropped 0.2% to $999.21, while palladium rose 0.8% to $2,283.73.

