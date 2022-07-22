Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PMF launches a security operation against terrorism in Diyala

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-07-22T12:42:38+0000
PMF launches a security operation against terrorism in Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) launched a security operation in Hawi al-Azim, north of Diyala Governorate.

The PMF commander, Bashir Al-Anbaki, revealed that a joint force of the PMF's 23rd  and 62nd Brigades operated to "secure" the area and "search" for terrorist groups.

Al-Azim District is located north of Baqubah in Diyala, where ISIS members killed 11 Iraqi soldiers during an armed attack at a military base last January.

The attack marks one of the deadliest against the Iraqi military in recent months.

related

The Federation of Agricultural Associations in Diyala expects the rainfed agriculture to recover soon

Date: 2020-11-27 19:25:27
The Federation of Agricultural Associations in Diyala expects the rainfed agriculture to recover soon

Economy in Diyala recovers as the local trade with some areas in Kurdistan increases

Date: 2021-01-26 09:54:12
Economy in Diyala recovers as the local trade with some areas in Kurdistan increases

Iraqi Minister of Water visits drought-stricken Diyala for the 10th time this month

Date: 2021-05-13 13:37:22
Iraqi Minister of Water visits drought-stricken Diyala for the 10th time this month

Drought jeopardizing Fish growing in Diyala: 75% of fishery resources might go in vain

Date: 2021-06-04 20:00:53
Drought jeopardizing Fish growing in Diyala: 75% of fishery resources might go in vain

Despite the Ministry's decision.. Iranian eggs smuggled to Iraq and sold as local products

Date: 2021-06-25 09:30:20
Despite the Ministry's decision.. Iranian eggs smuggled to Iraq and sold as local products

Garmyan and Diyala authorities deny reports about Iranian water releases reaching the Sirwan river

Date: 2021-07-15 08:03:26
Garmyan and Diyala authorities deny reports about Iranian water releases reaching the Sirwan river

"Billions wasted daily", Diyala demands investing gas fields in the governorate

Date: 2020-08-16 12:13:24
"Billions wasted daily", Diyala demands investing gas fields in the governorate

Member of the rapid response forces injured in Baquba.

Date: 2021-07-15 18:57:36
Member of the rapid response forces injured in Baquba.