Oil prices surge on Thursday

Shafaq News / Oil prices inched up on Thursday, clawing back some of the previous session's big losses after an OPEC+ panel maintained oil output cuts to keep supply tight, though an uncertain demand outlook capped gains.

Brent crude oil futures were 63 cents higher at $86.44 a barrel at 0335 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 49 cents to $84.71.

Oil settled down more than $5 on Wednesday as a bleaker macroeconomic outlook and fuel demand destruction came into focus, following a meeting of an OPEC+ panel, grouping the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia.

The OPEC+ ministerial panel made no changes to the group's oil output policy, and Saudi Arabia said it would continue with a voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of 2023, while Russia would keep a 300,000 bpd voluntary export curb until the end of December.

"We continue to see the market in deficit through the fourth quarter and the softer prices reduce the probability OPEC will ease supply constraints," National Australia Bank analysts said in a note.

On the downside, the euro zone economy probably shrank last quarter, according to a survey which showed demand fell in September at the fastest pace in almost three years as consumers reined in spending amid rising borrowing costs and prices.

The latest data also showed a sharp decline in U.S. gasoline demand. Finished motor gasoline supplied, a proxy for demand, fell last week to about 8 million bpd, its lowest since the start of this year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday.

(Reuters)