Oil prices surge 4% after US-Israel discussions on striking Iranian oil facilities

Shafaq News/ Oil prices surged by nearly 4% on Thursday following reports that US President Joe Biden had discussed with Israel the possibility of striking Iranian oil facilities.

According to Sky News, the significant jump in oil prices came after Biden’s remarks about holding talks with Israel regarding a potential strike on Iran’s oil infrastructure.

Speculation is growing that Israel may carry out its long-standing threat to target Iran’s nuclear facilities, following Tuesday night's unexpected missile attack by Iran on Israel.

The recent escalation raises questions about which Iranian nuclear sites Israel might target in retaliation for Tehran's surprise missile strikes, as tensions between the two countries continue to rise.