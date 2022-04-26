Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Oil prices rebound from sharp drop on China demand concerns

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-26T06:24:47+0000
Oil prices rebound from sharp drop on China demand concerns

Shafaq News/ Oil prices opened slightly higher on Tuesday, after falling sharply the prior session on worries that continued COVID-19 lockdowns in China would eat into demand and as the U.S. dollar rose to a two-year high.

Brent crude futures were at $102.57, up 25 cents, or 0.2% and U.S. West Texas Intermediate contracts climbed to $98.70, up 16 cents, or 0.2% at 0002 GMT.

Both contracts had settled down around 4% on Monday, with Brent down as much as $7 a barrel in the session and WTI dipping roughly $6 a barrel.

In China lockdowns to counter COVID in Shanghai have dragged into their fourth week. Meanwhile orders for mass testing, including in Beijing’s largest shopping district, have prompted fears of other Shanghai-style lockdowns.

“The hit from Chinese lockdowns is over a million barrels a day and the testing of 12 districts over the next five days will determine the next major move for crude prices,” wrote Edward Moya, a senior market analyst for OANDA in a note.

The U.S. dollar also hit a two-year high on Monday, making oil more expensive for other currency holders.

“Supply fears are not the primary focus for energy traders, and now you have a surging dollar that is adding extra pressure across all commodities,” OANDA’s Moya said.

Source: Reuters

related

Iraq oil exports inched up by 1.3% in October

Date: 2021-11-02 06:31:45
Iraq oil exports inched up by 1.3% in October

Oil prices steady after U.S. call for more oil raises supply concerns

Date: 2021-08-12 06:53:19
Oil prices steady after U.S. call for more oil raises supply concerns

Oil falls on India COVID crisis, easing of pipeline outage fears

Date: 2021-05-11 08:30:36
Oil falls on India COVID crisis, easing of pipeline outage fears

Oil falls as surging U.S. fuel stockpiles raise demand concerns

Date: 2022-01-05 06:39:42
Oil falls as surging U.S. fuel stockpiles raise demand concerns

Brent hits $70 on demand prospects of U.S. summer driving season

Date: 2021-06-01 05:59:51
Brent hits $70 on demand prospects of U.S. summer driving season

Oil prices rise on tight supply fears

Date: 2022-04-18 06:10:03
Oil prices rise on tight supply fears

Oil jumps as Russia-Ukraine talks stall

Date: 2022-03-18 06:08:19
Oil jumps as Russia-Ukraine talks stall

Oil gains amid coronavirus demand concerns

Date: 2020-09-25 07:03:13
Oil gains amid coronavirus demand concerns