News Shafaq/ Basra Heavy Price inched up 1.95$ (2.07%) on Thursday, while other OPEC prices recorded:

OPEC Members Last Oil price/barrel ($) Iraq Basra Heavy 96.37 KSA Arab Extra Light 102.72 UAE Murban 104.85 Algeria Saharan 103.66 Nigeria Bonny light 102.06 Iran Iran Heavy 93.51