Shafaq News/ Basra Light price dropped, on Wednesday, Affected by slow economic growth in East Asia particularly in China and India.

As for other OPEC prices,

OPEC Members Last Oil price/barrel ($)

Iraq Basra Light 70.19

Iraq Basra Heavy 65.10

KSA Arab Extra Light 70.67

Iran Iran Heavy 64.48

UAE Murban 69.02

Algeria Saharan Blend 69.16

Nigeria Bonny Light 68.56

Angola Girasol 68.55