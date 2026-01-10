Oil fuels 90% of Iraq’s $70B+ revenue in 2025

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq generated more than 103 trillion Iraqi dinars ($71.4 billion) in federal budget revenue between January and October 2025, with oil accounting for about 90% of the total, Finance Ministry data showed on Saturday.

According to the data, oil revenue reached roughly $64.3 billion during the period, while non-oil income totaled about $7.1 billion.

Iraq continues to depend on oil to fund public spending. In earlier remarks to Shafaq News, government economic adviser Mudher Mohammed Saleh explained that decades of war, international sanctions, and political instability had undermined efforts to diversify the economy and expand non-oil revenue sources.

