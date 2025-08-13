Iraq’s oil revenues drop slightly but remain dominant in 2025 budget

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s total revenues in the federal budget for the first half of 2025 exceeded 65 trillion dinars ($49.4B,) with oil maintaining a dominant 89% share despite a slight decline in its contribution, the Ministry of Finance revealed on Wednesday.

According to the ministry’s August report on the financial accounts for January–June 2025, oil revenues totaled 58.8 trillion dinars, while non-oil revenues stood at 7.1 trillion dinars.

The report showed total revenues at 65.921 trillion dinars, with employee salaries amounting to 28.189 trillion dinars and social welfare payments reaching 2.244 trillion dinars. Current expenditures during the same period totaled 47.910 trillion dinars.