Iraq: +$45B from oil exports in nine months

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq generated more than $48 billion in oil revenues during the first nine months of 2025, according to data from the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO).

Between January and September, the country exported over 918 million barrels of crude, averaging about 102 million barrels per month. Exports from southern and central fields via Basra ports reached 900.5 million barrels, while shipments from the Qayyarah field in Kirkuk totaled 7.09 million barrels. Deliveries from Kirkuk to Jordan stood at 1.86 million barrels before being suspended in July.

Revenues between March and September reached roughly $48.8 billion, reflecting steady performance despite lower global oil prices and output cuts under OPEC production limits.

Oil Minister Hayan Abdulghani said Iraq is seeking to revise its OPEC production quota “in line with its actual capacity of 5.5 million barrels per day,” adding that current exports average around 3.6 million barrels per day. He confirmed that a recent fire at the Zubair oil field in southern Iraq did not disrupt operations.

Exports from the Kurdistan Region now average about 195,000 barrels per day, occasionally exceeding 200,000. Crude flows from Kirkuk to Turkiye’s Ceyhan port resumed in late September after a two-and-a-half-year suspension, with initial shipments restarting earlier this month.

The resumption comes as Saudi Arabia moves to extend its own production cuts to help balance supply within the OPEC group.

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia, depends on oil for over 90% of its state revenue. Most exports move through southern terminals on the Arabian Gulf, primarily serving Asian buyers, while smaller volumes are shipped from northern fields in Kirkuk and the Kurdistan Region.