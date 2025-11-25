Iraq’s October crude exports exceed 110M barrels

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Over 110 million barrels of crude were shipped in October, generating about $7 billion in Iraq's revenue, according to the Ministry of Oil.

The ministry, citing data from the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), said total exports, including condensates, reached 110,923,047 barrels, yielding $7.030 billion. Exports from central and southern fields amounted to 104,816,106 barrels, while 5,834,864 barrels were sent from the Kurdistan Region through the Turkish port of Ceyhan. Deliveries to Jordan totaled 272,077 barrels.

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, continues to depend heavily on crude exports, which fund more than 92 percent of its state budget. Most of the country’s oil flows to Asian markets, with Europe and the United States taking smaller shares. In 2024, the Ministry of Oil reported 103,145,225 barrels exported, including volumes from central and southern fields, the Qayyarah site, and shipments to Jordan.

