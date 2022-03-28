سیاسة

rss

كوردســتانيات

أمـن

مجتـمع

أخرى

اقتصـاد

عربي ودولي

القسم الفيلي

ريـاضة

منوعـات

فيديو

تقارير وتحليلات

مقـالات

كل الاخبار

Oil falls as Shanghai lockdown boosts fears over weaker demand

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-03-28T05:49:57+0000
Oil falls as Shanghai lockdown boosts fears over weaker demand

Shafaq News / Oil prices fell more than $3 on Monday as fears over weaker fuel demand in China grew after its financial hub of Shanghai launched a planned two-stage lockdown on Monday to contain a surge in COVID-19 infections.

The market kicked off another week of uncertainty, buffeted on one side by the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, the world's second-largest crude exporter, and the expansion of COVID-related lockdowns in China, the world's largest crude importer.

Brent crude futures slid as low as $116.00 a barrel and were trading down $3.09, or 2.6%, at $117.56 at 0340 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures hit a low of $109.30 a barrel, and were down $3.28, or 2.9%, at $110.62.

Both benchmark contracts rose 1.4% on Friday, notching their first weekly gains in three weeks, with Brent surging more than 11.5% and WTI climbing 8.8%.

(Reuters)

related

Oil prices of OPEC Members

Date: 2021-04-27 07:01:37
Oil prices of OPEC Members

Oil edges lower on profit-taking, rate hike worries

Date: 2022-01-14 07:02:53
Oil edges lower on profit-taking, rate hike worries

Oil mixed, fears of slower demand weigh on sentiment

Date: 2021-09-07 06:13:34
Oil mixed, fears of slower demand weigh on sentiment

Oil prices drop as demand worries counter US stimulus hopes

Date: 2020-09-29 06:34:08
Oil prices drop as demand worries counter US stimulus hopes

Oil rises as market weighs OPEC filling Russia supply gap

Date: 2022-03-10 06:11:54
Oil rises as market weighs OPEC filling Russia supply gap

BofA: Brent will hit three digits in 2022

Date: 2021-06-21 10:47:09
BofA: Brent will hit three digits in 2022

Oil climbs toward 7-year highs on U.S. stock draw, eyes on OPEC+ move

Date: 2022-02-02 06:05:47
Oil climbs toward 7-year highs on U.S. stock draw, eyes on OPEC+ move

Oil prices rise, hit 2-month highs on supply worries

Date: 2021-09-24 05:45:40
Oil prices rise, hit 2-month highs on supply worries