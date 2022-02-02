Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Oil climbs toward 7-year highs on U.S. stock draw, eyes on OPEC+ move

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-02-02T06:05:47+0000
Oil climbs toward 7-year highs on U.S. stock draw, eyes on OPEC+ move

Shafaq News / Oil prices climbed on Wednesday toward last week's seven-year highs as a draw in U.S. crude stocks confirmed strong demand and a lack of supply, but investors remained cautious ahead of an OPEC+ meeting later in the day..

Brent crude LCOc1rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $89.33 a barrel by 0339 GMT, after easing 10 cents on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was up 16 cents, or 0.2%, at $88.36 a barrel, having gained 5 cents the previous day.

Tight global supplies and geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East have boosted oil prices by about 15% so far this year. On Friday, crude benchmarks hit their highest prices since October 2014, with Brent touching $91.70 and U.S. crude hitting $88.84.

Source: Reuters

related

Oil rallies on reduced fears of Omicron-induced demand slump

Date: 2021-12-24 05:50:28
Oil rallies on reduced fears of Omicron-induced demand slump

Oil prices jump after OPEC+ inks supply compromise

Date: 2020-12-04 13:51:46
Oil prices jump after OPEC+ inks supply compromise

Oil prices rise further on tight supply outlook, eyes on OPEC+

Date: 2021-06-25 07:59:19
Oil prices rise further on tight supply outlook, eyes on OPEC+

Oil prices of OPEC Members

Date: 2021-09-02 11:48:49
Oil prices of OPEC Members

Oil prices of OPEC Members

Date: 2021-04-17 07:59:34
Oil prices of OPEC Members

Oil climbs on tight supply, renewed risk appetite

Date: 2021-09-23 06:24:01
Oil climbs on tight supply, renewed risk appetite

Oil prices of OPEC Members

Date: 2021-05-05 09:48:47
Oil prices of OPEC Members

Oil prices rise on renewed risk appetite, tight OPEC supply

Date: 2022-01-11 06:35:35
Oil prices rise on renewed risk appetite, tight OPEC supply