Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Oil climbs on demand hopes after big drawdown in U.S. crude stocks

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-02T06:20:05+0000
Oil climbs on demand hopes after big drawdown in U.S. crude stocks

Shafaq News / Oil prices rose in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise drop in U.S. crude stockpiles, suggesting demand is holding up despite steep interest rate hikes dampening global growth.

Brent crude futures picked up 17 cents, or 0.1%, to $94.82 a barrel at 0014 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $88.63 a barrel.

Both benchmark contracts rose about 2% in the previous session on a weaker U.S. dollar and after an unverified note trending on social media said the Chinese government was going to consider ways to relax COVID rules from March 2023.

In a further positive sign for demand, data on Tuesday from the American Petroleum Institute showed crude stocks fell by about 6.5 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 28, according to market sources.

Eight analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected crude inventories to rise by 400,000 barrels.

At the same time, gasoline inventories fell more than expected, with stockpiles down by 2.6 million barrels compared with analysts’ forecasts for a drawdown of 1.4 million barrels.

China’s zero-COVID policy has been a key factor in keeping a lid on oil prices as repeated lockdowns have slowed growth and pared oil demand in the world’s second largest economy.

“Potential changes to China’s COVID-19 policy could have significant implications for oil demand,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

(Reuters)

related

Oil dips as slowdown worries limit price gains

Date: 2022-08-19 06:54:28
Oil dips as slowdown worries limit price gains

Oil prices rise as U.S. stockpiles decline amid tight market

Date: 2022-03-23 05:17:10
Oil prices rise as U.S. stockpiles decline amid tight market

Oil heads for biggest annual gains since 2009

Date: 2021-12-31 05:47:56
Oil heads for biggest annual gains since 2009

Brent hits $70 on demand prospects of U.S. summer driving season

Date: 2021-06-01 05:59:51
Brent hits $70 on demand prospects of U.S. summer driving season

Oil prices slips over sluggish demand fears

Date: 2020-12-15 07:13:39
Oil prices slips over sluggish demand fears

Oil falls on India COVID crisis, easing of pipeline outage fears

Date: 2021-05-11 08:30:36
Oil falls on India COVID crisis, easing of pipeline outage fears

Oil steady as focus turns to U.S. economic data

Date: 2022-10-07 06:08:31
Oil steady as focus turns to U.S. economic data

Oil prices climb after API data shows surprise drop in U.S. stocks

Date: 2022-02-09 05:38:58
Oil prices climb after API data shows surprise drop in U.S. stocks