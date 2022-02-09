ORB shrugs gains as OPEC continues to boost output gradually

Shafaq News/ The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $92.17 a barrel on Wednesday, compared to yesterday's $93.42 a barrel, said OPEC Secretariat calculations earlier today.

OPEC+ agreed on Wednesday to stick to moderate rises in its oil output with the group already struggling to meet existing targets and wary of responding to calls on its strained capacity for more crude from top consumers to cap surging prices.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+ which produces more than 40% of global oil supply, has faced calls from the United States, India and others to pump more oil as economies recover from the pandemic.

But OPEC+ has stuck to its target of monthly increases of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) and blamed surging prices on the failure of consuming nations to ensure adequate investment in fossil fuels as they shift to greener energy.

Several OPEC+ sources also said prices had been pushed up by Russia-U.S. tensions. Washington has accused Moscow of planning to invade Ukraine, which Russia denies.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).