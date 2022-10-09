Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

OPEC oil cuts bad for global economy, says U.S.'s Yellen -FT

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-10-09T07:32:24+0000
OPEC oil cuts bad for global economy, says U.S.'s Yellen -FT

Shafaq News / U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a decision by the OPEC+ grouping to cut oil production was "unhelpful and unwise" for the global economy, especially emerging markets, the Financial Times said on Sunday.

"We're very worried about developing countries and the problems they face," Yellen told the newspaper in an interview.

She also criticised allies for being slow to send financial aid to Ukraine.

"The pace of transferring money to Ukraine is far too slow," Yellen added, pointing out that some countries that had pledged assistance had not got round to disbursing it.

(Reuters)

related

Oil eases after record rally as OPEC, IEA fret about demand

Date: 2021-02-12 08:12:08
Oil eases after record rally as OPEC, IEA fret about demand

Oil prices of OPEC Members

Date: 2021-10-13 09:41:29
Oil prices of OPEC Members

OPEC to try maintaining oil prices at $70 in 2022, Iraq announces

Date: 2021-09-19 19:05:54
OPEC to try maintaining oil prices at $70 in 2022, Iraq announces

OPEC says IEA net-zero pathway could add to oil-price volatility

Date: 2021-05-20 17:41:47
OPEC says IEA net-zero pathway could add to oil-price volatility

OPEC cuts, vaccines to sustain oil's recovery, a Reuters poll reveals

Date: 2021-04-01 07:01:30
OPEC cuts, vaccines to sustain oil's recovery, a Reuters poll reveals

Oil steady near one-month highs as IEA, OPEC raise forecasts

Date: 2021-04-15 06:50:40
Oil steady near one-month highs as IEA, OPEC raise forecasts

Oil prices of OPEC Members

Date: 2021-09-23 08:53:16
Oil prices of OPEC Members

Iraq expects OPEC sustains current output policy

Date: 2021-12-01 13:14:37
Iraq expects OPEC sustains current output policy