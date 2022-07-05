Report

OPEC daily basket price stands at $115.30

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-07-05T10:29:22+0000
OPEC daily basket price stands at $115.30

Shafaq News / The price of the OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $115.30 a barrel, compared with US$113.20 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

